Treatment of Ranieri saw Prandelli turn down Leicester City

Cesare Prandelli has confirmed that he rejected an approach by Leicester City to replace Claudio Ranieri as coach.

The former Italy and Fiorentina tactician is currently out of work following his departure from Valencia earlier this season, but was given the opportunity to make an almost immediate return to coaching after Ranieri was dismissed in February.

However, Prandelli cited what he perceived to be the unfair treatment of his countryman as the main reason for turning the Foxes down, with Ranieri sacked just nine months after leading Leicester to a sensational first ever Premier League title.

“There was an approach by Leicester, but I immediately turned it down,” Prandelli told SFR Sport. “I wouldn’t like to go to a place like that, knowing how Ranieri was treated after achieving something unique.

“It is impossible that he could be sacked just a few months later. He was taking on all the responsibility when it ought to have been shared across the club.”

After their historic campaign last term, Leicester have struggled to mount a successful title defence and were languishing just above the relegation zone when Ranieri was dismissed.