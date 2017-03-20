Two youth football coaches accused of abusing children

Allegations of systematic child abuse at Turin club Atletico NSC has rocked the world of Italian football with two youth coaches from the city arrested following a year long investigation into child pornography and sexual abuse.

The authorities in Turin have apprehended 20-year-old coach Maicol Poerio, who is now under house arrest without access to any communication tools or computers, and his 50-year-old colleague Gianfranco Dugo, who is in police custody.

The investigation conducted by the Procura di Torino revolved around the world of youth football, and then triggered involved by the police following complaints by the parents of a 16-year-old member of the team.

His coach. the 20-year-old from Turin, had invited him to stay at his house after training for an important game and on that occasion attempted a sexual approach after sneaking into his bed.

The price investigation also found that the coach would try to illicit sexual favours from members of the youth team in exchange for a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

Dugo, who had shared images of child pornography with Poerio, admitted during questioning the victims in the current investigation were all between 13 and 16 years old.

Fifteen other victims were confirmed by the police. The investigation is ongoing.