Valencia confirm Juventus striker Zaza will remain in Spain

One of Jose Ramon Alesanco’s first acts as Valencia sporting director has been to suggest that Juventus striker Simone Zaza’s immediate future will be with the Spanish club.

The Italian striker joined the La Liga side on loan in January, but after the 60-year-old was confirmed in his new position on Wednesday morning it looks as though Zaza will complete a permanent transfer.

“Zaza here is doing well and starting today we will have four more years where we can take advantage of all his capabilities,” Alesanco told the press conference.

“We hope that he scores many goals and make the fans happy.”

The Spaniards are reported to have agreed a mandatory purchase clause of €16 million with the Bianconeri should the 25-year-old make 10 appearances in a Valencia shirt, with another €2m should he help them clinch a trophy.

Since arriving during the mid-season window, the Italian international has already made eight appearances and scored twice, after struggling during the first half of the season on loan at West Ham United.

