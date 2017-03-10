VIDEO: Donnarunna kisses AC Milan badge after Juventus loss

An angry Gianluigi Donnarumma was seen planting an angry kiss on this AC Milan badge as he left the Juventus Stadium pitch on Friday evening.

The Rossoneri succumbed to a 2-1 defeat thanks to a 97th minute Paulo Dybala penalty. Mattia De Sciglio was adjudged to have handled a Stefan Lichtstiener cross, though the ball appeared to but the Milan defender in the stomach.

Donnarumma, who has been linked to Juventus as Gianluigi Buffon’s successor, was visibly incensed and was seen to mouth the words ‘it’s always them’ as the left the pitch.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here