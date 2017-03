VIDEO: On the Couch – Juventus 2-1 AC Milan – Was it a penalty?

Controversy has rocked Serie A once again, this time in Friday night’s clash between Juventus and AC Milan.

A questionable 97th minute penalty to the Old Lady would condemn the Rossoneri to a loss, causing players and fans alike to lash out in anger.

FIFTV’s Nicholas Carroll talks through the match, THAT penalty and the anti-Juventus sentiments.

