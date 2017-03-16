West Ham join race for Sampdoria’s derby hero

Fresh off the back of scoring a Derby della Lanterna winning goal, Luis Muriel is now being chased by Premier League side West Ham.

Last Saturday, the former Udinese ace grabbed the only goal of the game with a cool second half finish to hand the Blucerchiati the port city bragging rights.

That goal didn’t go unnoticed by scouts either and according to the Daily Mirror, Muriel is one of the first names on West Ham’s striking wish list during the summer transfer window.

However, the Hammers are likely to face stiff competition for the 24-year-old and Muriel himself has admitted that interest in his services is high from around the continent.

“I have received several proposals from Juventus, Roma, Inter and Milan within Italy,” he revealed on Colombian radio’s Deportes sin tapujos. “I’ve also had offers from abroad though, particularly in Spain and England.”

Muriel, who is just two goals away from breaking his season record which currently sits at 11, has a buyout clause of €28 million on his current deal at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.