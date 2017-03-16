Who are the Monaco youngsters that dumped Manchester City out of Europe?

Monaco have always been known as one of France’s best youth academies, paving the way to French stars such as Thierry Henry, Emmanuel Petit, and Lilian Thuram.

Still today, the Principality outfit still remains adept at bringing through youth. Not all of Monaco’s new starlets are French though, but they show almost as much promise as those of years gone by, thanks to the work of former sporting director Luis Campos.

On Wednesday night at the Stade Louis II, these new rising stars were all on show as they beat Manchester City 3-1 and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.