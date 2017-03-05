Zeman accuses Roma of mishandling Totti

Former Roma coach Zdenek Zeman has criticised the club’s handling of captain Francesco Totti and is adamant that the forward could offer more if he was given the opportunity.

The Czech tactician enjoyed two spells with the Giallorossi, during which Totti was the focal point of an ultra-attacking approach, and has admitted his disappointment at the lack of playing time for the iconic 40-year-old.

Totti has made 11 appearances in Serie A this season, but has only once completed more than a full half of football. Indeed, since the turn of the year, the World Cup winner has only seen 57 minutes of Serie A action.

“Totti is not being managed well, seeing as he doesn’t play,” the current Pescara coach told Rai Sport following his side’s defeat to Sampdoria on Saturday. “I think he can offer so much more.”

Despite holding club records for appearances and goals, former Italy international Totti has struggled for playing time under coach Luciano Spalletti, with the majority of his appearances coming in the Europa League.

Veteran tactician Zeman led Roma from 1997 to 1999, before returning to the Stadio Olimpico bench for the 2012/13 season.