AC Milan and Sevilla zero in on Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa’s time with PSG looks set to end this summer, and AC Milan and Sevilla are both in the mix to land the 30-year-old.

Despite only joining Les Parisiens on a free transfer last July, playing time has been hard to come by for the former Nice, Newcastle United and Marseille man.

As a result Ben Arfa is expected to leave PSG for greener pastures, and Mundo Deportivo reports that both Milan and Sevilla are keen to secure his services.

The report suggests the Spanish side currently hold a slight advantage when it comes to securing his signature due to their attempts to land Ben Arfa on a free transfer last summer.

All of that could change in the coming weeks though, as Milan’s transfer plans could change once they are sold to Yonghong Li on April 14.

Ben Arfa has been limited to just two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.