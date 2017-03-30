AC Milan hoping to bolster attack with Real Madrid star

Alvaro Morata could be in line for a return to Serie A this summer as AC Milan are reportedly interested in landing the Spanish striker.

The Rossoneri are set to be purchased by Yonghong Li on April 14, and there is already growing speculation as to which new faces could land at the San Siro.

Premium Sport reports that Marco Fassone, who will become the club’s new director general, has been keeping tabs on several star strikers, with Morata topping the list.

The former Juventus forward has found first team options limited at Los Blancos since returning to the side last summer, though it’s believed Real won’t let him go for anything less than €70 million.

Should a move for Morata fail to materialise, then it’s believed Milan will look to land Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Morata has netted eight goals in 19 La Liga appearances this campaign, though he’s only started from the first minute on nine occasions.