AC Milan keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star

A change in ownership at AC Milan could result in high profile names joining the club this summer, with reports suggesting Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal is a top target.

The Rossoneri are set to be purchased by Yonghong Li on April 14 after months of speculation, and while it remains to be seen how things will change at the club, it hasn’t stopped them from looking at potential summer signings.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Massimo Mirabelli and Marco Fassone – who are expected to be named director of sport and general manager once the sale has been completed – have been keeping tabs on Vidal over the past few months.

The Chilean has excelled at the German giants since joining from Juventus in 2014, and it’s believed a fee of at least €40 million would be needed to secure his signature.

Vidal has netted 14 goals in 80 appearances in all competitions for Bayern.

