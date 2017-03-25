AC Milan latest side linked with Fiorentina’s Bernardeschi

The list of clubs interested in landing Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi continues to grow, with AC Milan the latest side tipped to sign the Italian starlet.

Despite cementing himself as a key figure in Florence, it’s speculated the 23-year-old could leave the Gigliati at season’s end after reportedly turning down a new contract.

Inter have been regularly linked with a move for Bernardeschi in recent times, but Libero reports Milan have joined the race with word that Juventus, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also in the mix.

The Rossoneri’s interest in the attacker will likely be contingent on the completion of their sale to Yonghong Li and his Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux group, as he is the lone investor still in the mix to buy the club after the closure of Sine Europe Sports.

Bernardeschi has netted 22 goals in 86 career appearances for Fiorentina.

