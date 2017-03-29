AC Milan to lose out on Deulofeu to Barcelona

Barcelona are set to exercise their buyback clause to sign AC Milan loanee Gerard Deulofeu, who has impressed since his move to Serie A.

The 23-year-old joined the Diavolo on loan in January where he has become an instant hit, resulting in a Spain recall and he made the most of that chance by netting against France in a friendly on Tuesday.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Milan’s hopes of securing him on a permanent basis will be scuppered by Barcelona, who are to pay Everton €12 million this summer to re-sign the forward.

Depending on who takes over as Barcelona coach this season and whether they want to use Deulofeu, he could either be an important part of the squad for the new coach next year or the Blaugrana will cash in on his performances by selling him on for a profit.

Although Milan have already informed the Toffees of their own interest in signing Deulofeu permanently, it seems that the high price tag will put the Rossoneri off making a move for his services.