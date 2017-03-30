AC Milan reignite interest in Villarreal defender

After failing to secure Matteo Musacchio’s services last summer, it looks as though AC Milan will look to land the Villarreal defender at season’s end.

The Rossoneri were hot on the trails of the Argentine defender, but with the Spanish side demanding close to €30 million for his services, the Italian side opted not to finalise a move.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan will reignite their interest in Musacchio this summer in order to strengthen Vincenzo Montella’s defence. Given the Argentine’s contract expires in 2018, it’s believed the Rossoneri would only have to cough up €15m to land the 26-year-old.

Musacchio has established himself as a key figure for Villarreal since joining from River Plate in 2009.

So far this campaign he has made 17 La Liga appearances for El Submarino Amarillo, who currently sit fifth in the standings.

