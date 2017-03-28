AC Milan sale will not prompt Montella departure

Despite the sale of AC Milan continuing to rumble on, coach Vincenzo Montella is insisting that he will remain with the Rossoneri beyond any change of ownership.

The 42-year-old took the reins at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza during the summer and, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, has made the club challenging for European football again.

“Let’s see what they [any new owners] think, but I have a contract and for me there are no problems,” Montella told Premium Sports.

“I honestly do not follow [the sale] too much, I do not spend a lot of energy talking about it.

“We will wait and see, it is a big thing for the club, but expect our performances to be judged.”

With Milan just four points off fourth place in Serie A, they will fancy their chances against bottom club Pescara on Sunday afternoon, but Montella warned against complacency given the arrival of Zdenek Zeman.

“It will be a difficult challenge,” claimed the former Italy striker. “They have had two weeks to prepare and we will only have two days.

“Zeman team are capable of anything. It will be a match to be taken with the proper precautions.”

The Italian tactician then turned his attention to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s likely Azzurri debut against the Netherlands on Tuesday night, refusing to take all the credit for the 18-year-old’s rise to second-choice national goalkeeper.

“This moment is about Sinisa [mihajlovic],” claimed Montella. “Who had the courage to make him Milan goalkeeper at 16-years-old instead of Diego Lopez.

“I send a big good luck to Gigio, but am certain that he will take the challenge in his stride considering he increasingly faces such competition with AC Milan.”

