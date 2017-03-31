AC Milan to sign Schalke defender after sale

Despite interest from several of Europe’s top sides, it looks as though Sead Kolasinac will leave Schalke for AC Milan this summer.

The 23-year-old will be available on a free transfer after spending the entirety of his professional career at the German side, but it looks as though the next chapter of his career will see him land in Italy.

Tuttosport reports Milan are set to complete a deal for the German in the coming weeks, beating out the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus, with medicals expected to take place once the Rossoneri are sold to Yonghong Li on April 14.

The Italian giants are reportedly keen to get their summer transfer dealings underway after seeing their plans stall in recent months due to uncertainty regarding their ownership situation.

Milan were in the mix to land Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Monchengladbach, but after seeing him finalise a move to Borussia Dortmund, the Rossoneri don’t want to see a repeat of that with Kolasinac.

The 23-year-old has netted four goals in 117 appearances for Schalke since making his first team debut in 2012.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here