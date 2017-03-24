Albania supporters cause suspension of World Cup qualifier

Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Albania was temporarily suspended due to the away supporters repeatedly throwing flares onto the pitch.

Referee Slavko Vincic was forced to call a halt to proceedings as the game neared the hour mark, taking the players off the field of play.



The visitors’ players returned first and engaged in an attempt to plead with their travelling support to cease their disruption of the game, in order to get the action underway once more. After a 10-minute stoppage, the game resumed.

On the field, goals from Daniele De Rossi and Ciro Immobile were enough to ensure Giampiero Ventura’s Azzurri side left the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo with all three points.

The result leaves Italy trailing group leaders Spain on goal difference, with both sides on 13 points.

Albania, on the other hand, remain in fourth place and three points behind Israel in third, with the latter falling to a 4-1 defeat against Spain.

