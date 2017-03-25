Arsenal’s Bellerin on Juventus wishlist

Juventus scouts will be in the stands when Spain do battle with Italy in an Under-21 clash on March 27, with Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin the main reason for their trip.

The Azzurrini will welcome Albert Celades’ side to the Olimpico, and it looks as though the Bianconeri will take advantage of the contest as they look to improve their first team setup for next season.

Tuttosport reports Juventus scouts will keep a close eye on Bellerin, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona despite signing a new contract recently.

Athletic Club’s Inaki Williams will also be monitored during the contest, as the 22-year-old continues to emerge as one of Europe’s top prospects.

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011 and has made 102 appearances for the London side since making his first team debut in 2013.

Williams has netted 22 goals in 101 appearances for Athletic since 2014.

