Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on AC Milan’s Suso

On the hunt for a new winger for next season, reports suggest Atletico Madrid have made AC Milan star Suso a top target.

Los Colchoneros are expected to sell Nicolas Gaitan this summer as the Argentine has failed to settle in Spain since joining last June from Benfica.

As a result Atletico are already looking at potential replacements, and L’Equipe reports the Spanish giants have turned their attention to Suso.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a first-team starter after spending the second half of last season on loan at Genoa, netting six goals in 24 Serie A appearances this campaign.

Along with Suso, the report suggests Atletico are also looking at Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the past.

Suso joined Milan from Liverpool in January 2015 and has since made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here