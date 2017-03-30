Barcelona midfielder could find new life at Juventus

Despite missing out on Andre Gomes last summer, Juventus haven’t given up hope on landing the Barcelona midfielder .

The Bianconeri were in the mix to land the former Valencia man, but the lure of the Blaugrana eventually won out, and they signed him for €35 million plus €20m in add-ons.

However the Portuguese has endured a tough campaign at Barcelona, and Tuttosport reports Juventus are ready to step in and finally land their man.

Given the Spanish side haven’t lost all faith in the 23-year-old, the Bianconeri could try to land him on loan with an option to make the move permanent – like they did with Chelsea’s Juan Cuadrado.

Gomes has only managed to hit the back of the net one time this season in 36 appearances in all competitions.

