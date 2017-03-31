Bayern Munich defender set for Juventus stay

After signing him on loan last summer, it looks as though Juventus will sign Mehdi Benatia on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

The Moroccan joined the German giants from Roma in 2014, but after two disappointing campaigns with the Bavarians, he made a return to Serie A last summer with the Bianconeri.

Juventus initially signed Benatia on loan for €3 million, but Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the Italian side will make his move permanent for €17m.

As stipulated in their agreement, it’s believed the Bianconeri will pay the fee before May 30, 2017. However, it isn’t the only deal expected between the sides, as Bayern are expected to pay Juve €21m to complete a deal for Kingsley Coman.

Benatia’s signing will give Massimiliano Allegri another reliable defender to lean on before Mattia Caldara, who was signed from Atalanta in January, finally lands in Turin in 2018.

Juventus currently sit atop the Serie A standings with 73 points from 29 matches, with Benatia appearing in 10 of those fixtures.

