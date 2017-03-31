Borussia Dortmund pip AC Milan to Dahoud signing

AC Milan have missed out on a key target ahead of the summer transfer window, after Borussia Dortmund confirmed the signing of Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

The Syria-born midfielder had long been linked with a move away from Gladbach, and Milan were hoping to use funds from a takeover by Chinese consortium Sino Europe Sport to secure a deal.

However, the subsequent disbanding of the group in favour of a sole takeover approach by Yonghong Li, coupled with numerous delays, has allowed fellow Bundesliga outfit Dortmund to swoop for Dahoud.

The Schwarzgelben officially announced the signing of 21-year-old Dahoud on Thursday, in a deal worth €15 million, with the Germany U-21 international penning a five-year contract.

Milan were not the only other interested party, with Juventus, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all linked with a move.

Dahoud, who has scored twice in 32 appearances for Gladbach this season, will officially join Dortmund in July.