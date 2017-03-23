Buffon: Maybe I’ll end my career like Zidane

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hasn’t ruled out leaving the world of football with a big bang, joking that he could headbutt someone much like Zinedine Zidane did.

The Juventus No.1 has stated that he will call it quits after the World Cup in 2018, after what would be an unprecedented sixth appearance at the tournament should the Azzurri qualify.

However Buffon joked that he may leave the field the same way that Zidane did, as the France icon famously headbutted Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final.

“Maybe I’ll end my career like Zidane and headbutt someone on the field,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“But before considering what my final match will be like, we have to reach the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

“Maybe my final match will come at the World Cup, though I still have some time to think about it.”

Buffon is expected to start in goal for Italy’s next World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday in what would be his 1000th senior game, and he made it clear he expects a tough battle.

“There is a lot of respect and fear for tomorrow’s match,” he stated. “Albania have had an exponential growth over the last two years, and they showed that at the Euros as they competed against everyone.

“They are a team that must be feared, even though we know what we are capable of. We have to remain focused as there are no pushovers, but I prefer it that way because it makes football more beautiful and competitive.”

Italy currently sit top of Group G – along with Spain – with 10 points from four matches, while Albania have six points from four games.