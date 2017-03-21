Buffon slams foreign owners of Roma, AC Milan and Inter: Is he right?

Gianluigi Buffon slammed foreign owners in Serie A, saying it goes against the traditions in Italian football.

“It [foreign investment] is a defeat for Italian football and our tradition,” Buffon told Kicker.

“It mirrors the bad economic situation in our country and it is the proof that solvent businessmen – which we have – do not want to invest in the rise of Italian football.”

