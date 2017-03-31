Cannavaro launches attack on Higuain

Stoking the fires ahead of his return to Napoli, Gonzalo Higuain has been branded a thief by former Partenopei captain Paolo Cannavaro.

In one of the most controversial transfers in Serie A for some time, the Argentine swapped the Stadio San Paolo for Juventus last summer.

He is set to return for the first time on April 2 and April 5 when the Bianconeri travel south for Coppa Italia and Serie A fixtures, with Cannavaro taking the chance to remind Higuain just how much he betrayed Napoli fans.

“I wouldn’t even whistle him,” Cannavaro told Corriere della Sera. “Instead, I would treat him the same as every other player. Why should we care about him? You just have to be focused on beating Juventus.

“The departure of Higuain happened and I don’t like to judge other people’s choices. But he told the city that he loved them, was a face of the club, and then left to go to Turin. He seemed like a thief. That is something that we can’t accept.”

Cannavaro enjoyed two separate spells with his hometown club, before departing to join Sassuolo in 2014, where he remains.