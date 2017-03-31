Chelsea ready to extend Conte’s deal

Inter haven’t given up in their bid to bring Antonio Conte back to Italy, but it looks as though the tactician will remain with Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

The Italian has made his presence felt at the London side during his first year in English football, as the Blues currently sit atop the Premier League standings with 10 matches remaining.

It’s a far cry from Chelsea’s disappointing 10th place finish last season, and as a result Inter are reportedly keen to land Conte as they look to reestablish themselves atop Serie A.

The Nerazzurri’s wishes may have to be put on hold for several seasons however, as The Times reports Chelsea are prepared to offer the Italian tactician a two-year contract extension at the end of the season.

Conte initially signed a three-year contract last summer, but with Chelsea on course to win the Premier League and still in the mix to claim the FA Cup, they are keen to make sure the 47-year-old remains at Stamford Bridge for quite some time.

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in Premier League action on April 1.