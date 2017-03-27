De Rossi disappointed by lack of Roma trophies

Despite his ironclad commitment to Roma, Daniele De Rossi admits he wishes he had more trophies to show from his time at the club.

The 33-year-old has been an ever present figure for the Giallorossi since making his debut back in 2001, but he’s only ever put his hands on two Coppa Italia titles and a Supercoppa Italiana over that time, even winning a Scudetto in 2001/02 before making a Serie A appearance

Having finished second in Serie A seven times during his career, De Rossi wishes he had more to show from his time with Roma, even though he has no regrets about staying in the capital.

“I’m disappointed I haven’t won more with Roma,” he admitted to the assembled press ahead of Italy’s match against Netherlands.

“However when I made my decision I was aware that it might not be the best professional decision.

“When you get close to winning several times like I have with Roma it means you are still far from achieving things.

“However I’ve been able to experience joyous times with the national team, and there have been some moments of glory with Roma.”

De Rossi is expected to make his 112th appearance for Italy against Netherlands on Tuesday, putting him level on caps with Paolo Rossi and Dino Zoff, a feat that isn’t lost on the midfielder.

“We are talking bout Rossi and Zoff,” he added. “I don’t have to add anything more, even though after 112 there will be 113, and so I will live it like I do all the others.

“All of my time with the national team has been emotional, and when I sit down on a couch and think about about, I will be even prouder.”