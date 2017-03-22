Deulofeu happy at AC Milan amid Barcelona interest

Despite reports that Barcelona could be interested in bringing him back to the club, Gerard Deulofeu has expressed his happiness with life at AC Milan.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at the San Siro from Everton and has been so impressive during his short stint with the Diavolo that he has earned a call-up to the international fold after three years out in the cold.

However, his performances have also attracted the attention of Barcelona, who hold an option to re-sign him this summer, and director Robert Fernandez admitted that it was one they could be tempted to exercise, although Deulofeu was cool on that idea.

“I’m happy at Milan, I’m doing well and I want to continue like that,” Deulofeu told reporters. “If I hadn’t left Everton to join Milan then I wouldn’t be here [with Spain].

“They have shown great trust in me and I’m very thankful to Milan but I’m not sure what will happen in the future. I’m on loan from Everton and Barcelona have the chance to buy me back.

“It is nice to hear things said about you but if I was to stay at Milan then I’d be happy. It is a great club. I must say though that I’m not thinking about the future, I’m only focused on the present and we will let the future take care of itself.”

The attacker has scored once in nine Serie A appearances to date for the Diavolo.