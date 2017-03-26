Dzeko: Roma can’t compete with Juventus spending

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has admitted it is difficult to compete against the huge spending of league rivals Juventus, but is targeting a return to the Champions League.

The former Manchester City forward, currently on international duty with Bosnia, insisted that Roma had not given up hope of winning the Scudetto, but the financial clout of Juventus made the task all the more difficult.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fjn8etr542U” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

After bringing in the likes of Dzeko’s international teammate Miralem Pjanic from Roma, as well as Gonzalo Higuain and Marko Pjaca at a huge cost, the Bianconeri sit eight points clear at the top of Serie A, with only nine matches remaining.

“It is tough to compete with Juventus,” Dzeko told Klix.ba in his homeland. “They have spent €150 million on new players and, unfortunately, we have not.

“We have to stay focused and take it match by match, trying to win them all. The important thing is to return to the Champions League. At the moment we are second, and this is the minimum target for us.”

Dzeko has scored 31 goals in all competitions this campaign, after a difficult first season at the Giallorossi last term.