Ferron: Udinese starlet even better than AC Milan’s Donnarumma

Italy Under-17 goalkeeping coach Fabrizio Ferron didn’t hold back in praising Udinese’s Alex Meret, stating that the youngster is stronger technically than AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Buffon continues to man the goal for the Azzurri, but it appears there are an abundance of options ready to take over from him once he retires in 2018.

While many have tipped Donnarumma as the man for the job, Ferron believes that Meret – who has impressed on loan at Serie B leaders SPAL this season – is an even better prospect.

“Donnarumma doesn’t feel the pressure, but technically Meret is a more complete player,” the former Atalanta, Sampdoria and Inter shot-stopper told Sport Mediaset.

“[Simone] Scuffet is also a great goalkeeper and I hope he is a starter once again. It seems like yesterday when I was coaching them in the youth ranks, but instead they’re already at the top.

“If they are starters at the club and with the national team that means something. They are serious people.”

Both Meret and Donnarumma have been called up to the Italy senior team, and Ferron believes training with Buffon will prove to be a benefit for both teenagers.

“Having someone like Buffon as an example opens doors for these youngsters that want to be like him,” Ferron continued.

“If you train with someone like Buffon, you understand why he is still a starter at his age.”

Donnarumma has already made two appearances for Italy while Meret has yet to make his debut, though Buffon is expected to start for the Azzurri when they take on Albania on Friday.