Fiorentina boss could make Borussia Dortmund return

Paulo Sousa’s time as Fiorentina coach could be coming to an end with reports suggesting the Portuguese boss has held talks with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Speculation continues to mount that the Viola will undergo a major overhaul this summer. Captain Gonzalo Rodriguez is out of contract and unlikely to sign a new deal, Federico Bernardeschi continues to be linked with a move to Inter and the aforementioned tactician is expected to move on after a disappointing season to date.

Fiorentina sit in eighth in Serie A, and the 46-year-old’s position wasn’t helped by the fact the Gigliati were unceremoniously dumped out of the Europa League by Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 32 despite leading 2-0 in the return leg.

Thus a change looks to be in order and Sport Italia report Sousa has held talks with Dortmund vice-president Michele Puller about taking over the German side at season’s end.

Current Borussia boss Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, and his departure would open the door for Sousa to return to Die Borussen, having played for the side during the 1996/97 season.

Sousa took after at Fiorentina in June 2015 after stops with Basel, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Videoton, Leicester City, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers.