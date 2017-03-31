Fiorentina will sign Barcelona winger on permanent deal

Cristian Tello’s career will continue at Fiorentina, as the Viola are expected to sign the Barcelona winger for €5.5 million this summer.

The Gigliati originally landed the 25-year-old on loan in January 2015 after having spent the previous season and a half at Porto. Throughout that time period the Blaugrana have remained in control of Tello’s registration rights, but all of that will change this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Fiorentina are prepared to exercise the purchase option agreed upon in 2015 and land the Barcelona winger for €5.5m.

Tello’s signing will likely bring an end to Josip Ilicic’s time in Florence, as he is expected to be sold at the end of the season. Given the emergence of Federico Chiesa and the presence of Federico Bernardeschi, Riccardo Saponara and the aforementioned Tello, the Slovenian’s departure will free up transfer funds for the Viola’s summer spending.

Since joining Fiorentina in January 2015, Tello has netted five goals in 47 appearances.

