Former Arsenal goalkeeper doubts Allegri’s credentials

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal in recent weeks, but former Gunners goalkeeper Jens Lehmann isn’t convinced the Italian is the right man for the job.

Fans have been calling for Arsene Wenger to leave the London club at season’s end, with numerous reports suggesting the Italian is a top candidate to take over.

However Lehmann – who struggled during a short spell at AC Milan in 1998 – isn’t convinced Allegri’s brand of football would work at Arsenal.

“The people that hold up their banners saying ‘Wenger Out’ don’t hold up banners saying they want x, y, z to come in because this guy will guarantee success,” he told The Sun.

“Bring Allegri in and we will win everything? Who is Allegri, with all due respect? He is in Italy. Will somebody like him bring success?

“When you look at the type of football he is playing, it doesn’t really fit Arsenal.”

Lehmann made 148 appearances for Arsenal from 2003 to 2008, winning one Premier League title and an FA Cup.