Gabigol settled and ready to make an impact at Inter

After enduring a torrid start to life at Inter, striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa has insisted he is ready to put his difficulties behind him.

The Brazil international arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Santos, after Inter pipped the likes of Juventus to his signature, but has thus far failed to live up to the hype surrounding his move.

Having failed to play more than 16 minutes in any Serie A match this season, and his only other appearance coming in a Coppa Italia clash against Bologna, Gabigol has struggled to justify his €29.5 million price tag. However, the 20-year-old is adamant that he is now settled at the Nerazzurri.

“The first two months here were difficult, because I did not know the city of Milan and was just training and then going home,” Gabigol told Inter Channel. “Eder, Joao Miranda and Joao Mario always talk to me, and I feel fine now.

“I have to thank the fans as well. I have become an Inter fan because of what they have done for me, I didn’t expect such a warm welcome and I am ready to repay their faith on the pitch.”

The Olympic gold medallist has one league goal to his name this season, after his late strike secured a 1-0 victory over Bologna in February.