Icardi: I want to stay at Inter forever

Playing at the highest level and staying at Inter for the remainder of his career are among the aims for Mauro Icardi going forward.

Although the Argentine has only been at the club since 2013, arriving from Sampdoria after impressing there, he has already become captain of the club and is determined to lead the club to great heights going forward.

“I want to play in the Champions League with this team, that is where we want to be,” Icardi told fans on a Facebook chat. “My goal is to play at the highest possible level with Inter.

“I’m a fan of Inter and I want to stay here forever, I am happy here and look good with this shirt. I’m the captain of a great team and I’m very happy to be in Milan.

“My hope is that I can have a long and successful career with Inter.”

Icardi is all too aware of what the critics have to say about his performances on the field as well as off it and is determined to shore up the holes in his game and get better.

“Of course I can improve, I’m only 24,” he continued. “There is always room for improvement, no matter who you are and I think that I can certainly get a lot better.

“I know that many people say ‘oh, he doesn’t play for the team’ but my strength is to be in the penalty area and to help the team score goals. That is why I’ve tried to prove a lot on assists this season.”