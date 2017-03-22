James: Hart should swap Torino for Juventus

Former England goalkeeper David James has advised compatriot Joe Hart to join Juventus from Manchester City next season, despite currently being on loan at bitter rivals Torino.

Hart found himself surplus to requirements at the Premier League outfit upon the arrival of coach Pep Guardiola, and was loaned out to Torino in August. However, his future beyond the current campaign has yet to have been resolved, with the 29-year-old recently admitting that his spell at Manchester City may have come to a close.

This has prompted James to urge his former England teammate to consider a return to Serie A and Turin, albeit for Torino’s rivals Juventus.

“If I was Joe Hart, I’d be looking at Juventus,” ex-Liverpool custodian James told Talksport. “The difficulty for putting him back in England is where would he go? At the moment there are some very good goalkeepers around in the Premier League.

“If you look at the England squad, he is the only player who is playing abroad and he is doing well.

“Torino is a tough gig for anybody and he is doing well there. Therefore he is showing that he has the qualities and capabilities to play abroad. Why not go and do that for one of the top teams?”

Hart has made 27 league appearances for the Granata this season, conceding 44 goals.