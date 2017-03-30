Juventus fans banned from both Napoli trips

As a matter of public safety, Juventus supporters have been forbidden from attending their upcoming visits to the Stadio San Paolo against Napoli.

At the outset of the month of April, the Bianconeri face two trips south, when they take on Maurizio Sarri’s men in both Serie A, on April 2, and the Coppa Italia, on April 5.

The city’s prefect, Carmela Pagano, has banned any Juventus supporters from gaining access to the stadium, citing reasons of public order and security for the decision.

Ticket sales for the games have been reserved exclusively for residents of the Campania region and holders of the Azzurro Card, Fan Away or Fan Stadium memberships.

Those found in breach of the decision and attempting to get around it will have their loyalty programmes revoked, given the hostility that is certain to surround the fixture.

Napoli have been beaten in their only previous meetings with Juventus this season, losing 2-1 in Turin in Serie A and 3-1 in the Coppa Italia respectively.