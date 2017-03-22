Juventus look to swoop for ‘new Neymar’

Juventus have become the latest European club to show an interest in Flamengo starlet Vinicius Junior.

The 16-year-old forward, who dubbed himself the ‘new Neymar’ after representing Flamengo in the prestigious Copa São Paulo youth competition in January, has been targeted by a number of clubs.

Indeed, despite only playing youth football in his career thus far, Vinicius Junior has caught the attention of the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, after securing the signing of Boca Juniors’ Uruguayan teenager Rodrigo Betancur, Juventus are ready to return to the South American market and swoop for the Brazil U-17 international, according to Globo Esporte.

Flamengo are determined to hold on to their starlet, and Juventus would need to trigger the €30 million release clause in Vinicius Junior’s contract for the Rio de Janeiro-based club to part with him.

Fellow Brazilian outfit Corinthians have already made an approach for the striker, but were swiftly rebuffed by Flamengo.

Vinicius Junior has scored 17 goals in 19 U-17 appearances for Brazil, as well as managing an impressive six goals in six games for the U-15 side.