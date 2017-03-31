Juventus ace undergoes successful operation

The operation on the right knee of Juventus forward Marko Pjaca was a success and he is expected to return to action within six months.

While on international duty with Croatia, the 21-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and suffered meniscus damage too, leading to immediate action.

On Friday, Professor Mariani carried out the operation on Pjaca’s knee at Villa Stuart, which went perfectly and he has been given a projected recovery time of six months before he can return to action.

Juventus confirmed the success in a brief club statement about the operation, which was required after Pjaca sustained the injury during a friendly encounter against Estonia.

“Marko Pjaca was today subjected to surgery on his right knee to repair the damage to his ACL and the lateral meniscus,” said a Bianconeri statement. “The operation was carried out by Professor Mariani, assisted by Dr Claudio Rigo.

“It was a complete success and the player will immediately start the rehabilitation process. The current prognosis for a return is six months.”