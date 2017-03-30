Juventus starlet suffers season ending injury

Juventus midfielder Marko Pjaca has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty.

The Croatian was stretchered off during his side’s friendly defeat to Estonia on Tuesday, and an MRI scan has revealed the full extent of his injury to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Croatian medical staff have confirmed Pjaca will play no further part in the current season, with the 21-year-old facing months of rehabilitation.

The injury has been blamed on the poor playing surface in Tallinn, with Pjaca’s compatriot Ivan Perisic particularly vocal about the conditions.

“This pitch was not fit for professional football,” Inter winger Perisic told Vecernji.hr. “There is no need to play such fixtures.

“I would advise Mr. (Davor) Suker (head of the Croatian Football Federation) to select better opponents with superior facilities, because we will only lose more players on these horrible pitches.

“The biggest defeat from this fixture was losing Pjaca. The pitch was criminal.”

Pjaca, a summer signing from Dinamo Zagreb, has made 19 appearances for Juventus in his debut season.