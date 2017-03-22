Leicester City striker getting death threats after Ranieri sacking

Despite leading Leicester City to Premier League glory last season, Jamie Vardy has received death threats from fans due to his alleged role in getting Claudio Ranieri sacked.

The Foxes made history by taking the title last season under the Italian, but things haven’t been quite so rosy this campaign.

Ranieri was sacked in February as Leicester was dragged into the relegation zone, and reports have suggested that the striker spoke with club owners regarding a managerial change.

Vardy denies he played a role in the Italian’s departure, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from threatening him and his family.

“The story is out there and people pick it up and jump on it and you’re getting death threats about your family, kids, everything,” Vardy told reporters while on international duty with England.

“On social media, you name it, walking down the street. To be honest I get them every week. Football fans don’t seem to like me.

“I just get on with it but when people are trying to cut your missus (wife Rebekah) up while she’s driving along, with the kids in the back of the car, it’s not the best.”

Although Vardy has struggled this campaign – netting eight Premier League goals compared to 24 last season – he stated he isn’t bothered by the attention he receives from opposing fans.

“I just get abuse at every stadium that I turn up at,” he added. “To be honest, you are always going to get stick from fans. It is part and parcel of football. I’m one that carries on and winds them up a bit.

“Do I enjoy it? Yeah, it’s just me. I couldn’t tell you why I get it, but it’s part of the game. I am not really fussed about it. It’s fine by me.”

Leicester’s next Premier League clash sees them do battle with Stoke City on April 1.