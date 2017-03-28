Lovren hoping Inter star joins him at Liverpool

Inter winger Ivan Perisic has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent times, and current Reds defender Dejan Lovren has made it clear he would be welcome at Anfield.

The Nerazzurri star is currently on duty for Croatia and could feature in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday, while the defender was not named to Ante Cacic’s side.

However Lovren has made it clear he would be happy to play alongside Perisic at club level, stating a player like the Inter man is needed at the Premier League side.

“The arrival of a player like Perisic at Liverpool would be the best,” the Croatian defender told Jutamji.

“He is a quality player, and someone like him would be welcomed with open arms.

“Obviously I don’t know if talks are ongoing, but what I can say is that he has a lot of skill, more than your average player.”

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015, netting 18 goals in 70 appearances in all competitions since then.