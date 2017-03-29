Lyon winger could land with AC Milan or Roma

Rachid Ghezzal is expected to leave Lyon at the end of the season, and it looks as though AC Milan and Roma will battle it out for his signature.

Despite cementing himself as a regular starter for the French side, the 24-year-old recently decided not to renew his contract, and several sides are in the mix to secure his services.

France Football reports that Milan and Roma have made their interest known and will look to land the Algerian on a free transfer as a result.

They will have to fend off some of Europe’s top sides however, as Monaco, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are all keen to sign the Ghezzal as well.

Since making his debut for Lyon in 2012, Ghezzal has netted 13 goals in 109 appearances in all competitions.

