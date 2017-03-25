Madrid top option to host Spain-Italy

Italy’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Spain in September could take place in Madrid if Spanish officials get their way.

The two teams currently top Group G with 13 points from five matches, and the September 2 contest will likely decide who secures automatic qualification to Russia next summer.

The Spanish Federation is hoping to play the match at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu due to its 81,000 seat capacity, with the Estadio Vicente Calderon the next option.

However it remains unclear whether Atletico Madrid’s venue will still be open at that time, as Los Colcheneros are hoping to start next season at the new Wanda Metropolitano.

If the Spanish capital can’t play host, other options include Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan or Valencia’s Mestalla.

A decision is expected to be made within the next two weeks.

