Manchester United preparing bid for AC Milan starlet

David De Gea could leave Manchester United for Real Madrid this summer, and reports suggest the English giants will look to replace him with AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It isn’t the first time the Spaniard has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants, as a move fell through in the final moments of the 2015 summer transfer window.

The Independant reports Real will make another bid for De Gea this summer, and it looks as though the Red Devils will try to replace him with Donnarumma.

Despite becoming a key figure for Milan, the 18-year-old has not yet signed a new deal with the Rossoneri. Given his contract ends in 2018, interest in his services from Europe’s top sides will only continue to grow after he recently made his first start for Italy against Netherlands.

Another name on United’s wishlist is Inter’s Samir Handanovic, as the Slovenian could finally depart the Italian side this summer if they once again fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Donnarumma has made 63 appearances for Milan since making his debut last season.