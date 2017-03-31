Murillo: Inter still aiming for Champions League

Inter defender Jeison Murillo insists that the club can still qualify for the Champions League and is targeting victory in all of their remaining fixtures, starting with Sampdoria on Monday.

The Nerazzurri are recovering from a slow start to the season, but sit only eight points and two places behind third-placed Napoli, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place.

“We always look forward and we must not give up,” the Colombian told Mediaset Premium. “The target of the Champions League is becoming more difficult, but we have to focus on winning all our matches to get to where we want.”

A 1-0 win for Sampdoria in the reverse fixture saw Inter dismiss coach Frank de Boer and replace him with Stefano Piolo, but Murillo was adamant that October’s result would have no bearing on the outcome this time around.

“Every match is different. In the first meeting, we played well but didn’t get the result. This will be a different match, with new objectives and we have to do well,” Murillo concluded.

Since Pioli took charge after the defeat to Sampdoria, Inter have won 14 of their 18 Serie A fixtures.