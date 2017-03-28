Player Ratings: Netherlands 1-2 Italy

Italy made it two wins from two this international break with a 2-1 win at the Amsterdam Arena over The Netherlands.

Alessio Romagnoli put the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give the hosts the lead, only for Eder to respond immediately before Leonardo Bonucci clinched what turned out to be the winner.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 7 – Alert

If Gianluigi Buffon ever retires, the Azzurri goal will remain behind a safe pair of hands. It is often said that the best goalkeepers need to keep focused even when they have very little to do, and Gigio did just that. Little to nothing to do all night, but came up trumps right at the end for the Azzurri with a big save.

Daniele Rugani – 6.5 – Ready

As if we didn’t already know, the Juventus youngster has come of age, and is ready to break up the BBC of Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli at club and international level.

Leonardo Bonucci – 6.5 – Master

Known for his defensive qualities as well as his ability on the ball, but Bonucci doesn’t get enough credit for his ability to score goals. He showed the movement of a capocannoniere contender before putting Italy ahead. In the final stages, he proved his defensive credentials as well.

Alessio Romagnoli – 5.5 – Unfortunate

The Milan defender was unlucky for his own-goal, but aside from that he failed to deliver a performance on the level of those beside him. Perhaps he was made to look weaker by Rugani and Bonucci’s brilliance, but he was far from composed.

Davide Zappacosta – 6.5 – Yo-yo

Active in all departments, as we have come to expect from the Torino wing-back. Offered support in attack but also protection in defence. An all-round solid showing from Zappacosta.

Daniele De Rossi – 6 – Competitive

Friendlies can often be flat, uneventful and lacking in players giving their all. The Roman is cannot be accused of holding anything back, as he went about his business as always, never shying away from a tough tackle. Unfortunately for De Rossi, he was forced off with injury before half time.

Marco Verratti – 5.5 – Lost

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is clearly talented, but looked out of sorts in this more advanced position just behind the front two. Saw less of the ball than he would have liked, and never looked himself that high up the pitch.

Marco Parolo – 5 – Sloppy

Like Verratti, Parolo offered little to the side. Conceded possession needlessly and didn’t quite look on his game.

Matteo Darmian – 5 – Rusty

The Manchester United man’s lack of minutes this season showed, as Darmian looked a shadow of his Torino-self. Not as involved as we are used to seeing the 27-year-old.

Ciro Immobile – 6 – Bored

Looked to find space with movement and kept possession well on the few occasions the ball made its way to him, but the Lazio forward was largely on the periphery of this one before being substituted for former teammate Belotti early in the second half.

Eder – 6 – Frustrating

Okay, he took his goal very well and he got about the pitch, but other than that, it was more of the same from Eder. Misplaced passes were commonplace as the Inter forward’s frustrating season continued before being withdrawn.

Substitutes

Roberto Gagliardini – 6 – Debut

Much like his transition from Atalanta to Inter, Gagliardini looked perfectly at home in international football. The promising midfielder did nothing spectacular, but did exactly what Giampiero Ventura would have asked from him.

Andrea Belotti – 6 – Greedy

He didn’t find the net, but Il Gallo found himself in a couple of threatening positions and was only really lacking that end product. Perhaps could have brought his teammates into things a little more, but the poacher was always looking to score himself.

Leonardo Spinazzola – 6 – Spark

Within moments of coming on, the Atalanta wing-back created a chance for Verratti. Playing on the opposite side to his weekly duty in Bergamo, the debutant didn’t look out of place. Will be disappointed not to have scored himself, after missing a good one-on-one.

Andrea Petagna – 6 – Cool

Like Gagliardini, Petagna looked like someone who had done it all before. Not outstanding, but reliably held up the ball and did the dirty work we see each week from him.

Simone Verdi – No rating

Danilo D’Ambrosio – No rating

