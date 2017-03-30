Poster hints at Totti’s Roma future

Francesco Totti is set to shelve retirement plans and continue with Roma for one more season, judging by a poster advertising pre-season fixtures.

In the week that the 40-year-old celebrated the anniversary of his Lupi debut, the footballing world is still no closer to knowing whether or not he will call time upon his career at the end of the campaign.

However, he could be set to stay on, if a poster promoting Roma’s July 25 International Champions Cup clash in New York against Tottenham Hotspur is anything to go by.

On the poster, a number of Roma’s stars are prominently featured, including Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko but so too is the club’s captain, leading to instant speculation about what lies in store for him.

While it has not been confirmed whether it was simply an error by the organisers who are unaware of potential retirement plans or if it was intentional to include a famous face who would be recognisable to American audiences, it has opened the door to further speculation that Totti could be set to commit to Roma for one last season.

Given that he still sells more personalised Giallorossi jerseys than any other player, there is little doubt that the club remain extremely closely linked with Totti.