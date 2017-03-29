Rossi’s agent states client won’t return to Fiorentina

Fiorentina and Giuseppe Rossi are set to end their relationship this summer, with the striker’s agent confirming he won’t be signing a new deal with the Viola.

The 30-year-old’s time with the Gigliati has been hampered by injury, and with first team options hard to come by, he has spent the current campaign on loan at Celta Vigo.

However with his Fiorentina contract set to expire at the end of the season, Andrea Pastorello has confirmed that Rossi will continue his career away from Florence once the current campaign comes to an end.

“He is doing well physically and is training regularly,” Pastorello told Radio Sportiva.

“He isn’t playing as much as he hoped, but whenever he was been on the field he has done well. He wants to stay in Europe and he would gladly return to Italy if given the chance.

“At this time he is on loan at Celta Vigo, but given his contract is set to expire we are no longer in touch with the Viola. He won’t be returning to Florence.”

Rossi joined Fiorentina from Villarreal for €12 million in January 2013. He netted 19 goals in 42 matches for the Viola.