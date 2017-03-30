Saponara: My time at AC Milan was dark and full of problems

Although he spent just a two-year spell at AC Milan, Riccardo Saponara has opened up on just how big a nightmare that period was for him.

After impressing for Empoli under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri, he earned a move to the Rossoneri in 2013 but would go on to make just eight appearances before returning to Tuscany in 2015.

The 25-year-old has revealed just how difficult a time that was for him personally but also for Milan as a club as they lurched through disappointing seasons under various coaches.

“It was a very dark period for me,” he told La Repubblica. “The dressing room was split there and there were a lot of problems at the club.

“On the one hand you had the Italians [on one side of the dressing room] and then on the other, you had the foreign players. In addition to that there were also three coaches which didn’t help.

“I’m thankful that [Giampaolo] Pazzini was there. He was really nice and helpful towards me. When I signed for Fiorentina, he sent me a message saying: ‘Florence is special, it will be great there’. Pazzo is a real friend.”

Saponara’s standout displays upon his return to the Stadio Carlo Castellani earned him a January switch to the Viola.